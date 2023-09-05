Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Invests $3.70 Million in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 125,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

FLMX traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. 10,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,118. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10. The company has a market cap of $35.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

The Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (FLMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Mexico RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Mexican equities. FLMX was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

