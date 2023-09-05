Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,140 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,720.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 353.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 51,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5,047.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,704. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

