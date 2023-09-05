Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,020 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 3.35% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLTW. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FLTW traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,110. The stock has a market cap of $176.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.85. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46.

About Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

