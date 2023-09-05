Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Buys 47,900 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. iShares MSCI France ETF makes up 0.5% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 51,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 228,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 460,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter worth about $393,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI France ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. 193,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,777. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $945.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $39.95.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

