Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Acquired by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares during the quarter. Renaissance IPO ETF makes up 0.7% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 5.75% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 244,569 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 208,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period.

Renaissance IPO ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IPO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 33,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,049. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52.

Renaissance IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

