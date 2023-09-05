Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 950,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $62,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.43. 461,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,084. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
