Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Buys 116,325 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,325 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises 0.9% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 89,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,190,000.

EWG stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.31. 544,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,681. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

