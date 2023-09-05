ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Purchased by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,025 shares during the quarter. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 226,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,721,000.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA ARKF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 216,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,058. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $24.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.