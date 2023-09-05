Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Shares Acquired by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,790 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF makes up 1.0% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 2.16% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 59,813 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,842. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $551.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

