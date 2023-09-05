Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Buys 76,230 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,230 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 10.0% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco QQQ worth $117,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $145,590,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $378.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,074,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,955,816. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.91. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.