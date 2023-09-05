Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Purchases 136,925 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,925 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $20,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,230,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,078.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.89. 11,265,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,151,068. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

