Clear Street Markets LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after buying an additional 1,044,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ternium by 2,454.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after buying an additional 470,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ternium by 590.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 348,732 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Ternium by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 356,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 233,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ternium by 787.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 201,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 179,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 70,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,495. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.59. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $45.81.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.94.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

