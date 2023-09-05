GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Boosted by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1,730.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,629 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 195.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in GSK by 3.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,527.50.

GSK Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3613 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

