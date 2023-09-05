Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,514,000 after purchasing an additional 508,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after acquiring an additional 466,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.50. 2,242,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

