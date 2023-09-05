Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,062 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $45,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.58. 3,793,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,338,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

