The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,559,000 after purchasing an additional 323,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,776,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,242,000 after acquiring an additional 547,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.73. 1,517,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $362.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

