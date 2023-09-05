Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 83,340 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,340 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,565,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,350,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

