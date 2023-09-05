Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.08. 2,010,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,184. The company has a market capitalization of $458.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.81 and a 200 day moving average of $230.80.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

