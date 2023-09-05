Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 828,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,988,181,235 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $557.78. 1,095,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $529.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $490.99 and a 200-day moving average of $422.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $561.93.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.