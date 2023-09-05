Clear Street Markets LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 509,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,779,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,313. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average is $91.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 102,163 shares of company stock valued at $562,311 and have sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

