BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of BlackRock worth $87,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Price Performance
BLK stock traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $703.85. 109,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,648. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $705.13 and a 200-day moving average of $681.10.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
