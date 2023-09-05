Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 18,274 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,274 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter worth $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in B&G Foods by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 75,094 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 437,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $21.52.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $469.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -262.07%.

In related news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $174,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

