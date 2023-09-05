Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. Citigroup reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.35. 494,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,621. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.069 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

