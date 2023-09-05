Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

LLY stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $560.20. 495,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $490.99 and its 200 day moving average is $422.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $561.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $531.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 828,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,988,181,235 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.