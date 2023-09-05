The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $324.01. 831,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.