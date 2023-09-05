Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:BX traded up $4.12 on Tuesday, hitting $108.61. 8,845,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,334. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $109.99.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 102,163 shares of company stock worth $562,311 and have sold 20,398,212 shares worth $224,028,062. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.