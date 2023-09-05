DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $100.31

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $100.31 and last traded at $100.35, with a volume of 144636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

DTE Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

