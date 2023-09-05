Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 162 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in NIKE by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after buying an additional 1,254,209 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $101.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,690. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.68.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

