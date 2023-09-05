Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 70,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CSX by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,996,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,628,000 after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,778,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,938,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.