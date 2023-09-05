Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 20.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,604,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284,272. The company has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.52. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

