Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,503 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $37,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $39,956,000,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,119,945 shares of company stock worth $239,106,129. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

Salesforce stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.61. 1,599,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,103,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $213.68 billion, a PE ratio of 137.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

