Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 7,213.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,840 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group Public comprises about 0.2% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,569. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

