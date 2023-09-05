HFR Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.5% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 46,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 44.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Amgen by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 139,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 271,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $255.49. 585,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,627. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

