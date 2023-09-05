Clear Street Markets LLC Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 88,718.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,436 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for 0.8% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,832 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $257,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 177.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 174,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. 640,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,439. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

