Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 13,771.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,403 shares during the period. British American Tobacco comprises 0.3% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.66. 1,534,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

