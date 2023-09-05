Clear Street Markets LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98,386 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0 %

XOM stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $114.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,989,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,931,020. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $459.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

