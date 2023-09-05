HFR Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

HFR Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 32,399 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the airline’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,270. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

