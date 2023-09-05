Connolly Sarah T. Sells 194 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.7 %
Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.81. 682,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.18 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.71.
Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.
Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies
In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.04.
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
