Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Purchases Shares of 1,838 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.66. 9,989,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,931,020. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

