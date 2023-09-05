Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,520 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 2.5% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 239.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,556,865 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $158,901,000 after buying an additional 6,038,440 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,998,688 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $188,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405,526 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $94,523,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,411,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,987,394. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of -403.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

