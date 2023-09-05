HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Pool worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pool by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth $41,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $9.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.70. 110,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,997. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.57 and a 200 day moving average of $352.55.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

