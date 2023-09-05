Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.25.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Vail Resorts stock traded up $13.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.91. The stock had a trading volume of 486,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,326. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.81%.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.