HFR Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Dover makes up about 2.6% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 29,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Dover stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.04. The company had a trading volume of 220,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,160. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.36 and a 200 day moving average of $144.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Dover’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

