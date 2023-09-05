Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lowered its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Bunge comprises about 1.1% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Bunge were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $186,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after purchasing an additional 536,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,453,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BG traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.55. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $116.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 20.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

