Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s 5th Largest Position

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $206.11. 38,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,603. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.11 and its 200 day moving average is $197.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

