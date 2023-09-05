Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.34 Billion Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,295,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,619,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 14.99% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,341,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after buying an additional 10,586,242 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,394.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,432 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,422 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 785,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,573. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.