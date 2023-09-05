Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $2,986,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,223,157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,055 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

