Connolly Sarah T. Has $1.55 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Connolly Sarah T. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.31. 2,782,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,080,814. The firm has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.