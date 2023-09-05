Connolly Sarah T. Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Connolly Sarah T. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.6% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.22. 1,452,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,788. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

