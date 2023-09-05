Connolly Sarah T. Purchases 784 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 242,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 201,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 393,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 282,934 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,293,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 37,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.63. 18,307,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,475,934. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $227.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

